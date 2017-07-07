PHOENIX (AP) - Officials at Sky Harbor International Airport say a situation that closed parts of Terminal 4 has been resolved and they are working to resume normal operations.

Sections of the busy terminal were closed for more than an hour Friday evening as police checked out a suspicious item, reportedly near the baggage area.

Passengers were moved to the west side of the terminal as a precaution. All of the Terminal 4 ticket counters were closed, but all TSA security checkpoints remained open.

Phoenix police didn’t immediately release details about the suspicion item.

Airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says there could be minor flight delays Friday night and they are encouraging travelers to check their flight status with the airline.

Terminal 4 houses hub operations for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.