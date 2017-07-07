President Trump said Friday it was “an honor” to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, hours ahead of a highly anticipated private sit-down between the two.

In their first face-to-face meeting, Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin sat for a photo session with reporters Friday morning before the private talk. Mr. Trump said the two have already begun talking and that he expects “positive things” for both countries.

“President Putin and I have been discussing various things,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue. But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia and the United States and for everybody concerned, and it’s an honor to be with you.”

The two leaders are expected to talk about Syria and Ukraine, as well as cybersecurity and Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. They will be joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.