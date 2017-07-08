DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware newspaper has found that the state attorney general’s office routinely violates a law requiring it to rule on appeals to a public-information law within 20 days.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2tXD5w6 ) that it analyzed 88 attorney general opinions resulting from appeals when an agency denied a request under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act.

Only four of those opinions were issued in the requisite time frame of 20 days.

Roughly half of the opinions ruled in favor of the petitioner either in full or in part.

Under Attorney General Matt Denn, the average response comes after 169 days. Under his predecessor, Beau Biden, the average time was 113 days.

A spokesman for Denn said staffing shortages make the 20-day deadline unworkable.

