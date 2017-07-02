HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s 8-day-old budget stalemate was hanging Saturday on closed-door negotiations over legislation to authorize another big gambling expansion, as anti-tax lawmakers hoped for hundreds of millions of dollars from the industry to help balance a yawning deficit.

Heavily lobbied legislation under construction behind closed doors involved a jumble of concepts, offering a combination of license fees and taxes on gambling losses to help prop up the state’s deficit-ridden finances, including the biggest one-year shortfall since the recession.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, said there was “more or less” a deal among negotiators on the gambling legislation, though details were not yet public.

The clock is ticking: Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has until midnight Monday to sign or veto the main appropriations bill in a $32 billion budget package that packs a 3 percent spending increase for the fiscal year that began July 1. He also can veto select amounts of money to keep it in balance or let it become law on its own, despite questions about the constitutionality of such a move.

Wolf is not saying what he’ll do if lawmakers don’t pass legislation to raise the $2 billion-plus deemed necessary to balance last year’s shortfall and this year’s projected deficit. Meanwhile, the state government is facing the potential for another downgrade to a credit rating already damaged by its failure to deal with an entrenched post-recession deficit.

The House and Senate’s unusual weekend sessions were a sidelight to the private budget discussions. Negotiations over other elements of the revenue puzzle were awaiting an agreement on gambling legislation, top lawmakers say.

Discussions have focused on a provision allowing the state’s licensed casinos to create up to 10 more mini-casinos in farther-flung areas, after Senate support was lacking for a House-backed measure to allow slot-machine-style video terminals at thousands of bars, truck stops and private clubs.

The legislation also was expected to include provisions making Pennsylvania the first state to both allow its casinos and its state lottery to bring their games to online audiences.

Pennsylvania already is the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state, with 12 casinos producing more than $3 billion annually. It also has one of the nation’s biggest lotteries, with more than $4 billion in sales.

House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, said gambling legislation would only be agreed to as part of a larger deal that solves the state’s money problem.

“We’ve been kicking the can down the road for six years, we’ve been borrowing and we’ve been using smoke and mirrors to balance budgets for far too long,” Dermody said Saturday.

Many Republican lawmakers who otherwise might oppose an expansion of gambling see it as a better alternative than a tax increase.

“I hate it,” said Rep. Stephen Bloom, R-Cumberland. “I just hate it less than taxes.”

Waiting in the wings are proposals by Senate Republicans to borrow as much as $1.5 billion and by Democrats to raise taxes, including slapping a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production in the nation’s No. 2 gas state.

Wolf in February proposed a $1 billion tax package he framed as closing corporate loopholes and making corporations pay their “fair share.” Dermody also said a small income tax increase would make sense.

Pennsylvania’s flat 3.07 percent income tax rate is lower than the top marginal rate in each of its six neighboring states.

Turzai and other anti-tax leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities, however, have not publicly supported a tax increase or tested support for one in their caucus.

Instead, Senate Republicans have suggested borrowing as much as $1.5 billion against future revenues from Pennsylvania’s share of a landmark 1998 multistate settlement with tobacco companies.