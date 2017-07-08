PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Arizona say they arrested a man for committing a hoax after he disrupted operations at the Phoenix airport.

Phoenix police said 61-year-old John Nichols approached a ticketing counter in Terminal 4 of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday afternoon.

He reportedly made a concerning comment then left a suitcase on the floor and walked away, prompting an airline agent to call authorities.

The east side of the terminal and all ticket counters were shut down as authorities searched and cleared the suitcase and the surrounding area.

Police also found the man at the airport and arrested him on the felony hoax offense.

It caused a two-hour disruption at the busy airport, though plane delays were minimal.

TSA security checkpoints remained open.