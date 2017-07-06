BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - Two brothers said their cornhole game sets started as an idea to lure drivers looking for parking during Oklahoma State University football games.

“We were just looking for ways to get more people to park in our yard and make some money,” Alex Fish told the Tulsa World.

So Alex and Andrew Fish came home to Bixby and went to work in a neighbor’s woodshop. They made the boards for the game and found some bean bags to toss.

“Suddenly, we had folks parking in our yard and others who were parked nearby coming to our parking lot/yard to play cornhole before the games,” Andrew said. “Then we found some people who would come back over at halftime and get a couple of quick games in before heading back to the football game.

“That was seven years ago. In the past year, we now see this happening everywhere. It seems like there are cornhole tournaments everywhere. There are bars and restaurants who set up cornhole boards out front so that people can play a little while they are waiting on a table. Go to any football game like over at TU or OSU or OU, and you’ll see so many folks.”

Fish Brothers Board Co., based in Tulsa, is producing cornhole boards with the bean bags now made from dried corn. They’ve sold more than a 100 of the cornhole game sets in the past few years with zero advertising.

“It has all been word of mouth,” Andrew said.

But word of their deluxe customized handmade cornhole boards and bags, all designed and fabricated by the brothers, is spreading.

Andrew, 31, is in advertising. Alex, 29, is a business analyst. Those are their day jobs. In the evening, they work in a small shop in Andrew’s garage and are producing cornhole sets as quickly as possible.

“We love it,” said Andrew. “Working in the wood shop is sort of our hobby. And we love to play cornhole in the backyard. So we’re kind of combining two things we really enjoy.”

Cornhole seems to be one of the hottest trends in millennial entertainment. A number of Tulsa-area bars, restaurants and even a local water business are throwing cornhole tournaments.

A recent tournament at Elgin Park, the bar/brewery/restaurant located next door to ONEOK Field, recently handed out a $700 first prize in a cornhole competition.

“Honestly, it is today’s horseshoes,” said Alex. “Remember when you would go to the lake with your family and your dad and uncles and grandparents were playing horseshoes?

“These days you go to the lake and you’ll see your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and especially the kids, all playing cornhole. Cornhole is the new horseshoes.”

There are few small cornhole game manufacturers. The cornhole game market is dominated by large corporations.

However, the Fish brothers hope to capitalize on the desire of folks to buy locally and support local quality products.

“You hear a lot of talk about buying local,” said Andrew. “People talk about farm-to-market food.

“This is our garage to your backyard or your tailgate party.”

The Bixby High School graduates experimented with a lot of different types of woods. All of their sets follow the regulation size and structure of the cornhole boards specified by the American Cornhole Organization.

“You have to be very exact in the size, smoothness of the top and the proper slope,” said Alex. “We follow all the specs.

“What sets us apart is we will personalize your cornhole boards any way you want it. We can do your name, company, any logo/teams/towns - whatever you want. And if you want us to do a design, we’ll come up with a few just for you.”

A basic set starts at about $150, but most boards, with all of the custom designs, can rise up to around $275.

Heck, the brothers even sew the bags for whatever color and type of filling you want.

“We have had to become a seamstress, too,” said Andrew. “However you want it, we can make it happen.”

At a recent lunch meeting at a restaurant in the Brady Arts District, at least two different owners of Tulsa bar/restaurants and a group of future bar/restaurant owners talked with the brothers about their products.

“It is just a fun game,” said Alex. “It is something to do. It is better than just sitting there staring off into space.

“For us, it is great. We enjoy making it and playing it.”

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com