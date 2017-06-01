SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal.

The 49ers waived receiver Rashad Ross on Thursday to make room on the roster.

Davis was originally drafted by Miami in the third round in 2013. He played 17 games for the Dolphins before being traded to Baltimore in September 2015. He played five games with the Ravens the past two seasons before being waived in November.

Ross was originally signed by the 49ers to a reserve/future contract in January.

