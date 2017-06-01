TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley says he will be recovered from core muscle surgery in plenty of time for the start of training camp.

Shipley says he underwent the operation three weeks ago but it didn’t become public until coach Bruce Arians mentioned it after OTAs on Thursday.

Shipley says the injury had been bothering him since the Cardinals played at Seattle in the next-to-last game of last season. He says the decision finally was made to fix the problem to clear it up once and for all.

Shipley says he is expected to be ready to resume workouts in two weeks.

The injury is similar to what used to be known as a sports hernia.

