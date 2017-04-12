Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said he appreciates President Trump’s support amid allegations of collusion.

“I think it really reflects the support he gives to Americans in general,” he said on CBS News. “It is extraordinarily kind. I wish he didn’t have to support me. He’s basically sticking up for civil rights in the United States.”

Mr. Trump mentioned Mr. Page in a tweet Wednesday saying Democrats don’t want Mr. Page to testify because it “blows away” their allegations of collusion.

Mr. Carter continued to deny any allegations he colluded with Russian officials, or took meetings with them at the Republican National Convention.

“I know, that everything a vast majority of what’s been out there is from the get-go is completely false and misleading,” he said. “I was an informal, unpaid, volunteer. Literally someone who was putting signs on yards in Idaho did more than I did.”

Mr. Carter’s name appeared in the leaked dossier concerning Mr. Trump and Russian officials, but he has repeatedly denied any involvement.