SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s only congressional Democrat is holding an open meeting in his district.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is holding a town hall meeting Thursday in Sumter. The meeting is happening at Black River Electric Cooperative.

The theme of this event is “The Fight for American Values: A Must Win.” Clyburn’s office says the meeting will focus on accessible, affordable quality health care and tax code reform.

Infrastructure development and energy costs will also be discussed.