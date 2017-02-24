Sen. Dan Sullivan touted his bill Thursday that aims to step up America’s missile defense.

“My bill would significantly advance our homeland missile defense in a number of ways,” Mr. Sullivan said on Fox News. “It would increase the number of interceptors that we have, it would add accelerated technology like what we call kill vehicles, this was kind of a sniper shot, you add technology and it would be more of a shotgun shot, and then it would include space-based censors.”

The Alaska Republican said he’s been trying to step up missile defense for a while, but believes with the increasing threat from North Korea, this bill will get more support and attention.

“It’s changing because the threat is really on our doorstep,” he said. “It’s no longer a matter of if, but when.”