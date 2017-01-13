Apparently bogus flyers warning that D.C. is breaking the law by being a sanctuary city have popped up in the city Thursday, drawing a swift rebuke from government officials.

“Please know that these are not real,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a Twitter post.

Homeland Security spokesman Dave Lapan said he would have to look into the situation, but also said he doubted the flyers were authentic.

The flyers urge residents to report illegal activity, including “illegal aliens.” The flyers also warn against “aiding or abetting” illegal immigrants.

The flyers have the logo of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws in the interior of the country. The flyers list phone numbers for both ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the border agency.

Ms. Bowser urged residents to take down the flyers.

“Tear it down!” she tweeted. “DC is a sanctuary city. Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents.”