President Trump tweeted Thursday that the real issue surrounding the Russia investigation is the “unmasking” of people.

Mr. Trump tweeted, “The big story is the ‘unmasking and surveillance’ of people that took place during the Obama Administration.”

The Trump-Russia dossier that was leaked earlier unmasked names of U.S. citizens, including former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, that were reportedly unmasked under the direction of former NSA adviser Susan Rice. Ms. Rice has denied these allegations.