Sen. Ed Markey said Thursday that the main question for former FBI Director James B. Comey surrounds his conversations with President Trump.

“The question is whether or not the president asked Mr. Comey to go easy on Flynn,” Mr. Markey, Massachusetts Democrat, said on CNN. “Whether or not he had told the president on three occasions that there was no investigation of President Trump or his relationships.”

Mr. Markey was referring to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who is part of an investigation conducted by Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, into the Trump campaign’s possible links to Russia.

“Mr. Comey can speak for himself, and Mr. Comey’s testimony is a new phase of this investigation — and as long as he’s given permission by Mr. Mueller, we could have bombshells next week,” the senator said.

Mr. Markey said getting to the bottom of this issue is essential to preserving the sanctity of our elections.

“Our elections are the most sacred thing we have in our country,” he said.