Evergreen State College is immediately closing after the administration said it received a “direct threat to campus safety.”

“In response to a direct threat to campus safety, the college is closing immediately for the day,” the college said in a statement posted to its website Thursday. “All are asked to leave campus or return to residence halls for instructions.”

The nature of the threat is not yet known. Campus police could not be reached for comment.

Located in Olympia, Washington, Evergreen has been mired in race protests after biology professor Bret Weinstein said he would not participate in a “Day of Absence,” in which white students, faculty and staff were asked to leave campus for a day.

His emails criticizing that event, and others questioning a proposed regulation to increase the role of race in faculty hiring, became public and prompted about 50 students to surround his classroom and shout him down May 23. They accused him of racism and demand his resignation.

When students were confronted by campus police later that day, they barricaded themselves in the school library and issued demands of the administration. They allege the campus is a hotbed of racism and transphobia, pointing to past altercations between minority students and campus police.

Videos of the protesters shouting at faculty and administrators have gone viral.

Mr. Weinstein, who was advised by campus police to teach off campus last week out of fear for his safety, said the students have threatened violence if their demands are not met.