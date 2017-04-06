ANALYSIS/OPINION:

“Out, damned spot! Out, I say! — One, two. Why, then, ‘tis time to do ‘t. Hell is murky! — Fie, my lord, fie! A soldier, and afeard? What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to account? — Yet who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him.”

— Lady Macbeth, Macbeth Act 5, Scene 1

Her political career might be in the ash heap of history, but Hillary Clinton is not about to abandon her role as America’s lying and conniving Lady Macbeth.

Or, as President Trump would say, Crooked Hillary.

Out, damned spot! Out, I say!

She was talking to a couple of handmaidens in the press before a crowd that cheered so lustily for the former Secretary of State that one of them observed giddily: “I think they voted for you. I think they did.”

Seated in a bloody red chair, Mrs. Clinton was having another cleanse after her last tortuous and failed political campaign.

She takes responsibility for any mistakes she made during the campaign. By which she means “nothing.”

Out, damned spot!

Scrubbing her hands furiously.

As usual, it was everybody else’s fault.

Vast right wing conspiracy. Donald Trump. Russians. The Democratic Party. Technology. The internet. Telephones. Young people. Men.

Men? Yes, even men. “Misogyny,” to be precise.

“At some point it sort of bleeds into misogyny,” Lady Clinton said.

Oh, my goodness. Can you imagine how the press would have slaughtered Donald Trump if he said something like that!

Out, damned spot! (Scrubbing.)

It is hard to say if Lady Macbeth was willfully lying or simply delusional. Perhaps a sordid mixture of both, a witch’s brew of shame, fear, resentment, failure, hate and regret.

The only constancy throughout her more than a quarter century on the American political stage is her ability to constantly spin Clintonian deceit about anything and everything.

“I inherited nothing from the Democratic Party,” she said. “I mean, it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong.”

Wow. What a thorough condemnation of her party that had just spent the previous two years rigging the primary to deny insurgent Socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders from getting the nomination so that Hillary Clinton could — finally — be crowned the nominee.

Yet who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him?

And, bankrupt? Really? You mean like how you were “dead broke” back when you were cashing in by the tens of millions on your husband’s presidency?

She also blamed her loss on modernity. Well, of course.

It was the first time, she claimed, “that you had the tech revolution really weaponized politically.”

Another Clintonian lie.

That revolution actually hit politics back in 2004 when former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean turned the internet into an assault brigade. It worked, of course, until it didn’t.

It was further weaponized into smart-bomb accuracy and savage MOAB devastation in Iowa in 2008. Remember, Mrs. Clinton? That was the year you lost to a guy with no experience and a strange Muslim name?

Whatever. Its always the internet’s fault.

After all, if it were not for the internet, you never would have had emails and installed your illegal email server in your unsecured bathtub!

Or, as she calls it, “the biggest nothing-burger ever.”

Sometimes you wonder does she even know the words she’s using? Maybe someone should direct her to UrbanDictionary.com.

“There was no law against it, there was no rule, nothing of that sort,” she said. “So I didn’t break any rule. Nobody said, ‘Don’t do this’ and I was very responsible and not at all careless.”

Or, as former FBI Director James B. Comey called it, “extremely careless.”

This is vintage Clinton.

No, there is not a law that says: “Thou shalt not place thy computer server in thy room for bathing.”

But there sure are entire books of federal code written about handling highly sensitive, classified U.S. secrets and Mrs. Clinton made a complete mockery of them all.

And, “Nobody said, ‘Don’t do this?’” Are you freaking kidding me?

Yeah, just like no one ever told her husband: “Don’t molest the intern in the Oval Office.”

Some things you just don’t need to be told. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not wrong or even illegal.

In a supposedly responsible society, it is incumbent upon every citizen to know the laws. And here is a person holding various positions of utmost responsibility and she claims stupidity as an alibi.

Out, damned spot! Out, I say!

Her latest public cleanse was, of course, warmly received by the fawning audience. This is merely proof that the “resistance” movement is as unified and vigilant as it was BEFORE the election. The election that Donald Trump WON. The election that Hillary Clinton LOST.

Indeed, Hell is murky.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com; follow him on Twitter via @charleshurt.