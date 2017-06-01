CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office is launching a “Know Your Rights” public awareness campaign for immigrants.

The campaign provides materials to immigrants, consulate officers and nonprofit groups. It includes a pocket-sized guide designed to help immigrants living in Illinois understand their rights. It would also tell them what they should do when they interact with law enforcement and detail their rights if they are ever arrested.

The campaign comes amid federal actions and policies implemented by President Donald Trump that have led an increase in immigration arrests. Legal fights have erupted over Trump’s efforts to withhold federal funds to so-called sanctuary cities that have declared themselves sanctuaries for immigrants fearful of deportation.

