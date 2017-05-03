Former FBI Director James B. Comey will testify in an open hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on June 8, the committee announced Thursday.

The highly anticipated hearing will provide the former FBI director his first opportunity to testify in public since he was fired by President Trump lat month.

Mr. Comey’s dismissal came as the FBI was investigating Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections and any coordination in those efforts with the Trump campaign.

The June 8 hearing will focus on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The investigation in the Russian interference is now being handled by special counsel, Mr. Comey’s FBI predecessor Robert Mueller.

Sources close to Mr. Comey have said his testimony had been postponed until he worked out an understanding with Mr. Mueller on what he could discuss at the open hearing without compromising the investigation.

The committee’s open session will be followed by a closed session for lawmakers.