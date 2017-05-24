Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden will launch a new super PAC Thursday, further fueling suspicion of his own presidential aspirations, CBS News reported.

American Possibilities PAC will be “dedicated to electing people who believe that this country is about dreaming big, and supporting groups and causes that embody that spirit,” CBS News said.

Mr. Biden has said in the past that he intended to run in 2016, but declined to do so because of family issues. His son Beau Biden died in 2015 from cancer.

Mr. Biden has also said he would’ve been “the best president,” and at a conference earlier this month, he said, “I may very well do it.”