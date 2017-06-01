SOUTH WILLIAMPSORT, Pa. (AP) - William “Buck” Byham, a local Pennsylvania radio sportscaster known for his volunteer work and announcing at the Little League World Series, has died. He was 88.

Sanders Mortuary, which is handling the arrangements, says Byham died Tuesday at Valley View Nursing Center in South Williamsport.

Byham broadcast Lycoming college football and basketball games on WWPA-AM for about 40 years, but was also known for working the press box at Little League Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport since 1959 and serving as the stadium announcer.

The press box area of the stadium has been named in his honor since 2002.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport.