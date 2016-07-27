Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg predicts Democrats will fail to stay on message and get Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.

The former Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday that Democrats never found an effective message during the 2016 campaign.

“Hillary said, ‘Vote for me because I’m a woman and the other guy’s bad,’” he said, adding that too many Democrats are already looking to 2020 without setting a clear agenda.

Mr. Bloomberg said there’s “a 55 percent chance” that Mr. Trump will be re-elected.

“They’ll step on each other and re-elect Donald Trump,” he said of Democrats.

The billionaire philanthropist made the comments to Times columnist Frank Bruni while discussing his annual Bloomberg Philanthropies report.