Citing an opioid crisis that’s claiming hundreds of city lives each year, Baltimore made an overdose-reversing drug available over the counter on Thursday in a bid to make the antidote as prevalent as possible.

City Health Commissioner Leana Wen’s order waives training requirements for acquiring and using naloxone, a fast-acting medication that become a vital and ubiquitous tool in efforts to fight the nation’s heroin and prescription painkiller crisis.

Dr. Wen said the training only took a few minutes — naloxone can be inhaled as a nasal spray or injected into the muscle like an EpiPen — but that associated paperwork was proving cumbersome. A bipartisan state law paved the way for her order.

“Any resident can go into any of our pharmacies in Baltimore City and immediately get the medication for saving someone’s life,” Dr. Wen told The Washington Times.

City residents on Medicaid can acquire two doses of naloxone for $1 — it’s free if they don’t have the money — while those on private insurance typically face co-pays of $10 to $40.

Policy makers at the local, state and federal level are employing a range of tactics to grapple with an opioid epidemic that is killing more Americans than car crashes do in some places.

Earlier this week Ohio became the most prominent jurisdiction to sue opioid manufacturers, saying their marketing practices disregarded the risks of addiction and field the state’s epidemic as patents, in turn, started using cheaper alternatives, such as heroin and synthetic opioids.

The defendant companies either declined to comment or said the litigation was unfounded or misguided, arguing they complied with federal rules and have developed forms of their drugs that are less susceptible to abuse but still manage pain.

The state of Mississippi, city of Chicago, and counties in New York, California and West Virginia have filed similar lawsuits against companies along the prescription opioid supply chain.

Congress last year tried to get its arms around the opioid crisis by approving $500 million each for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 to deliver much-needed treatment and expand the use of naloxone, while giving states a head start on prevention.

Some critics say naloxone is a backstop that emboldens addicts to take risks and continue using.

Dr. Wen argued the benefits are clear, however, so she is encouraging as many people as possible to carry it.

“There are those who continue to stigmatize the disease of addiction. It comes with a lack of understanding,” she said. “You would never to say to someone I’m not going to give you an EpiPen because you have an allergy.”

Baltimore estimates that 20,000 residents use heroin and thousand more abuse prescription opioids. There were 481 fatal overdoses in the city during the first nine months of 2016, according to preliminary data, and deaths related to fentanyl has risen 20-fold in recent years, the health department said.

Naloxone is technically not an over-the-counter drug — that’s up to the FDA — though various states and jurisdictions have taken steps to make it easier to get without a prescription.

In October 2015, Baltimore became the first jurisdiction in Maryland to issue a standing order for naloxone, which effectively made Dr. Wen the prescriber for the city’s 620,000 residents.

City officials say that since 2015, more than 23,000 city residents have been trained to use naloxone, resulting in more than 800 lives saved.