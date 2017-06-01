NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a slow-moving train carrying chemicals and other materials through a New Hampshire city derailed, causing traffic delays, but no injuries.

Justin Kates, director of emergency management for the city of Nashua, says the Pan Am train came off the tracks in downtown Nashua around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The train, including cars carrying sodium hydroxide and plastic pellets, did not fall over.

The derailment along Main Street briefly shut the thoroughfare. The Telegraph of Nashua reports that the rail cars have since been rerailed and moved out of the way. A crew was checking on possible damage to the lightly-used Hillsborough branch that the train was traveling.