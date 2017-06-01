PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island’s largest city is considering a sweeping police accountability measure that proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status.

The Providence City Council has scheduled a second and final vote on the proposed anti-profiling ordinance Thursday.

The all-Democrat council voted 12-0 to approve it in April, but a required second vote was delayed after the police union called it a “slap in the face.” The union says it’s now satisfied with minor changes affecting traffic stop procedures and how easily officers can be sued.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he’ll sign the proposal into law.

The Philadelphia-based American Friends Service Committee says it’s a model “for what local and state governments can do to prevent racial profiling.”