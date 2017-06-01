OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young has torn his ACL and is likely lost for the 2017 season.

Young hurt his knee during practice Thursday when he tried to get to his feet after making an interception.

After the practice session, coach John Harbaugh said, “There wasn’t much contact at all. We’ll see how the knee is.”

Hours later, the Ravens posted on Twitter: “Tavon Young tore his ACL during today’s OTAs practice.”

Drafted in the fourth round out of Temple last year, Young played in all 16 games as a rookie and made 11 starts. He finished with two interceptions, 44 solo tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Young was expected to see plenty of action this season, even though the Ravens signed free agent cornerback Brandon Carr and drafted Marlon Humphrey in the first round.

