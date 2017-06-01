PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on evidence that will be allowed at former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s upcoming trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge:

11:30 a.m.

Two people who were illegally detained when then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio disobeyed a court order to stop his immigration patrols can testify at his upcoming criminal trial.

Attorneys for the now-retired lawman argued allowing such testimony would be irrelevant in determining whether he had committed a crime.

Prosecutors say the testimony should be heard at trial because the illegal detentions are evidence of Arpaio’s guilt.

The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton didn’t explain why she rejected Arpaio’s request.

Arpaio is scheduled for trial June 26 on a contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a judge’s order to stop his immigration patrols.

He acknowledges prolonging the patrols but insists his disobedience wasn’t intentional.

11:18 a.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lost a bid to bar prosecutors at his upcoming criminal trial from mentioning comments that he made about immigration during his last three campaigns.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton on Wednesday rejected Arpaio’s argument that such comments would have a chilling effect on protected speech.

For nine years, Arpaio enjoyed solid popular by jailing immigrants who were in the United States illegally.

His immigration efforts were a fixture of his stump speeches and media interviews during last three campaigns.

