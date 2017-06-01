TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over (all times local):

11:48 a.m.

The Kansas Senate has rejected an attempt by one of its most conservative Republicans to block a debate on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

The Senate took up the measure Thursday.

Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha forced a vote on killing the measure outright before debating it. But the vote was 27-12 to go ahead with the debate.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.

___

11:10 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says gun-rights advocates and representatives for the state’s hospitals couldn’t reach agreement on a legislative proposal aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

The Senate was debating the measure Thursday.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The bill being debated would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.

Brownback said Thursday he had talks with hospital industry officials and gun-rights advocates who want a narrower bill but the talks did not produce a compromise.

___

5:54 a.m.

A Kansas gun-rights group is rallying members ahead of a possible legislative debate over a measure aimed at keeping concealed weapons out of public hospitals.

The Kansas State Rifle Association sent an email to members and supporters ahead of a scheduled Senate debate Thursday.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The measure would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.

The gun-rights group called the proposed exemptions too sweeping.

Senate leaders previously postponed a debate to allow negotiations involving gun-rights advocates and KU health officials but the talks stalled.