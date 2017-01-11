President Trump has signed a waiver to keep the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv, the White House announced Thursday, backing off from a campaign pledge to move it to Jerusalem.

White House officials have described the decision as a delay in Mr. Trump’s plans to move the embassy, which likely would provoke Palestinian outrage and roil the peace process.

“No one should consider this step to be in any way a retreat from the President’s strong support for Israel and for the United States-Israel alliance,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests. But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when,” the statement said.

A 1995 law requires the U.S. to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but every president since the law passed has signed waivers every six months to delay the move.

The deadline for a decision on the waiver, which required the president to cite “national security interests” for the delay, was Thursday.

The embassy issue came up during Mr. Trump’s visit last week to Israel, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pressed him to move the embassy and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned of dire consequences.

Israel has long advocated for relocating the embassy to Jerusalem, its capital. But the city also is where Palestinians want to put the capital of their future state.

During the campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly pledged that he would move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, calling the city “the eternal capital of the Jewish people.”