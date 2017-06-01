MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is signaling his opposition to a bill that would allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed handguns without obtaining a permit or going through training.

Walker told reporters Thursday that he was “comfortable” with the current law requiring people who want to carry a concealed weapon to get training and obtain a license. A proposal in the Legislature would eliminate the license and training requirement.

Walker says, “I think the law we have right now is a good law. I’m comfortable with that.”

He says he’s heard from people who say they are happy with the law as is.

Walker didn’t say whether he would sign the proposal that’s been introduced, saying he would review it should it pass. A Senate committee held a hearing on it Wednesday.