BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A woman who accused a former University of Colorado football coach of domestic violence alleges the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

The Daily Camera reported (http://bit.ly/2qF6OoP ) Wednesday the woman alleges the school deleted an email and ignored the woman’s calls.

According to the claim filed by the accuser’s attorney, the woman made multiple attempts to report former assistant Joe Tumpkin’s alleged abuse and violence to head football coach Mike MacIntyre.

In the document, the woman’s attorney alleges MacIntyre’s assistant deleted an email from the woman asking MacIntyre to call her about a “very confidential matter” concerning Tumpkin.

The woman’s attorney claims the abuse, alleged to have taken place between February 2015 and January 2017, happened in university-provided lodging and on university property.