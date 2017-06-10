PHOENIX (AP) - An effort to create a city identification card that would be available to immigrants in the country illegally has lost the support of a key group amid fears that people’s information could be turned over to authorities and lead to deportations.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2rXjadu ) that One Phx ID coalition, an alliance of community groups that spearheaded the effort to create the ID cards, yanked its support this week.

The groups’ change of heart came after the election of President Donald Trump. His approach to immigration has led many activists, both in Phoenix and other cities with ID cards, to fear cardholder data could aid in deportations.

Phoenix was expected to launch the ID-card program in February, after council members approved the effort last August.

