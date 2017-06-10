AJO, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.

Agents patrolling near the Lukeville Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended 46-year-old Antonio Torres-Colindres as he crossed into the U.S. illegally through the desert.

During processing back at the station, agents conducted a records check and learned Torres was previously convicted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in Florida.

On Friday morning, agents arrested 23-year-old Wilmer Orlando Redondo-Ulloa for illegally entering the United States near Lukeville.

A records check conducted during processing revealed previous immigration violations for Redondo-Ulloa and a conviction for sexual activity with a child under age 11.

Both men now face felony immigration charges for having re-entered the United States after being deported.