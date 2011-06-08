The Trump administration had considered nominating Robert Mueller to revive his role as FBI director prior to his appointment last month as special counsel investigating Russia’s involvement in President Trump’s election, NPR reported Friday.

Mr. Mueller met with Justice Department and White House officials in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of resuming his old job atop the bureau after Mr. Trump abruptly terminated his successor, former FBI Director James Comey, on May 9, NPR reported Friday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The White House eventually looked elsewhere after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein picked Mr. Mueller on May 17 to serve as special counsel overseeing the Justice Department probe involving the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including purported ties between Mr. Trump’s transition team and the Russian government.

Last week, meanwhile, Mr. Trump announced his decision to appoint federal prosecutor Christopher Wray as Mr. Comey’s replacement.

A spokesperson for Mr. Mueller declined to comment, NPR reported Friday, and the White House did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’ request to weigh in this weekend.

Mr. Mueller, 72, served as a federal prosecutor prior to being appointed to a 10-year term as FBI director in 2001 by former President George W. Bush. He was asked to remain in office by former President Barack Obama a decade later, and was ultimately replaced by Mr. Comey in 2013 after a dozen years at its helm.

While Mr. Comey was similarly expected to spend 10 years in office, his term ended suddenly last month when he was abruptly fired by Mr. Trump amid investigating last year’s presidential election, triggering allegations the president illegally obstructed an ongoing federal probe.

“It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Mr. Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday this week.

Separate from Mr. Mueller’s investigation, lawmakers in the Senate and House Intelligence Committees are currently investigating allegations surrounding last year’s White House race, specifically with regards to claims of Russian interference as well as any possible connections between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in last year’s race, and the Kremlin and White House have rejected claims they colluded prior to Mr. Trump’s election.