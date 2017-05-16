Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Sunday invited President Trump to testify before the Senate following former FBI director James Comey’s testimony last week about the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I think we could work out a way that it could be dignified, public,” the New York Democrat said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

During a press conference on Friday, Mr. Trump said he is willing to testify under oath “100 percent.”

Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump should clear up any cloud over his presidency by releasing tapes of his private conversation with Mr. Comey if they exist, as the president has suggested.

But if there are no tapes, Mr. Trump should make that known so there is “no more game playing,” Mr. Schumer said.

During the hearing last week, Mr. Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he thought he was fired over the Russia investigation and alleged that Mr. Trump directed him to stop investigating his former national security advisor Michael Flynn and requested Mr. Comey’s loyalty — something the president denies.

“The president seems to be taking it almost a little bit lightly. It’s almost like the tax returns,” said Mr. Schumer. “When it comes to the tapes and it comes to testifying, he ought to say what he means.”