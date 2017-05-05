Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace she isn’t worried about tying the GOP too closely to President Trump while his campaign is under investigation.

“The RNC is always going to defend the president,” said Ms. McDaniel. “We are the political arm of the White House.”

Fox News reported the RNC created a war room to defend the president against former FBI director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, using roughly 60 staffers to send out tweets with the hashtag #BigLeagueTruth.

“Comey says ‘I don’t know’ a lot. #ComeyHearing #BigLeagueTruth,” read one tweet from the RNC’s official Twitter account.

“James ‘I could be wrong’ Comey. #ComeyHearing #BigLeagueTruth,” read another one.

“We wanted to make sure it was reported correctly,” said Ms. McDaniel. “It’s important that we’re pushing back against some of the stories that are just fake.”

During the hearing, Mr. Comey told the committee he thought he was fired over the Russia investigation and alleged that Mr. Trump requested his loyalty and directed him to let go the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The RNC chair said she wants to see the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to come to an end.

“Not yet do you have a single senator saying that there’s been any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” said Ms. McDaniel. “This needs to end.”