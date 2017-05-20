Sen. Mike Lee said Sunday that he hasn’t seen any evidence from former FBI director James Comey of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, or obstruction of justice, so “it’s time to wrap this thing up and it’s time to move on.”

“I don’t see any evidence of anything happening here, so as a result, I think it’s time to move forward,” Mr. Lee, Utah Republican and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told ABC’s “This Week”.

Mr. Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he believed he had been fired over the Russia investigation and alleged that President Trump requested his loyalty and directed him to let the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn go.

Mr. Lee said even if Mr. Comey’s testimony is accurate, he doesn’t see any evidence that Mr. Trump intend to obstruct the investigation.

But the senator said he found Mr. Comey’s leak of the memos detailing his conversation with Mr. Trump to The New York Times to be problematic, although he isn’t sure if it was a crime.

“I’m not wild about the fact that he had these memos leaked — leaked specifically with the intent of prompting the appointment of a special counsel,” said Mr. Lee. “That doesn’t seem to me to be the kind of thing we want out of an FBI director, an FBI director whose example will affect everyone in a bureau where leaking seems to be a problem.”