RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A third Syrian refugee family has arrived in a Vermont city that had been expecting 20 to 25 families from Syria and Iraq before President Donald Trump’s immigration orders suspended the resettlement.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sfyjc9 ) the married couple with three children arrived Thursday. The first two families arrived in January, before Trump signed an order banning travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries and indefinitely halting entry to Syrian refugees.

The courts blocked the order and one that Trump revised. More refugees are expected by the end of September.

New Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who criticized former Mayor Christopher Louras for the way he rolled out the program, says he was notified before the family arrived and that communication with the refugee program has been good.

