Sen. Angus King said Monday that President Trump’s lack of interest in the Russian attack on the 2016 elections is “very disturbing.”

“He’s the commander-in-chief, and the country is under attack, and he’s acting like it’s all personal,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said on CBS News.

The senator said that when his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin asked former FBI Director James B. Comey if Mr. Trump expressed any interest in the Russia case, Mr. Comey said he did not.

“That’s very disturbing,” Mr. King said. “As you know, the president has sort of denigrated this whole idea from the beginning.”

Mr. King also said that he has two big questions for Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of his testimony Tuesday.

“What were his contacts, if any, with Russian officials during the period of the campaign?” Mr. King said, “What role did he play, if any, with the Comey firing? Because at that point, he was supposed to be recused of the investigation, have nothing to do with it.”