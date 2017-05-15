A federal appeals court rejected President Trump’s attempt to revive his extreme vetting travel ban Monday, ruling that the White House never managed to prove it needed such a broad policy, which would temporarily halt the refugee program and put a pause on most admissions from six terrorist-connected countries.

Unlike other courts, the judges didn’t base their decision on a perceived “animus” displayed by Mr. Trump against Muslims. Instead, the judges peered behind the curtail at the president’s decision-making, and said they found it lacking.

And the judges also threw Mr. Trump’s own words back at him, pointing to his series of tweets last week as new evidence he’s improperly targeting countries.

The ruling is the second appeals court decision to halt at least part of Mr. Trump’s executive order — though this decision is by far the broader one, halting not only extreme vetting of visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, but even denying Mr. Trump the power granted in law to set the number of refugees admitted each year.

Still, the judges did say the Trump administration can go about improving its vetting procedures, even while it can’t pause admissions.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is not likely to be the last word, however. The U.S. Supreme Court is already speeding a request to hear the appeal of the more narrow ruling by the 4th Circuit.

The White House said it expects to prevail in the high court.

“These are very dangerous times and we need every available tool,” press secretary Sean Spicer said.

The new ruling Monday is the most striking in what has been a series of decisions on Mr. Trump’s travel ban.

Most other courts who have ruled against Mr. Trump said he was targeting Muslims, and said that violated the Constitution. But the 9th Circuit said they didn’t even need to consider big constitutional issues, arguing Mr. Trump is breaking immigration law by issuing such a broad ban.

While the Immigration and Nationality Act gives the president broad powers to deny entry to broad categories of people, the judges said it requires him to show an official “finding” why the admissions would be “detrimental” to the U.S.

The judges said the president didn’t do that.

Indeed, the judges said, just 26 people from the six targeted countries have been convicted for terrorism offenses over the past 15 years. Nobody from the six countries has been implicated in any fatal attacks, the judges said.

“In short, the Order does not provide a rationale explaining why permitting entry of nationals from the six designated countries under current protocols would be detrimental to the interests of the United States,” the judges said in the unsigned opinion.

They postulated a situation where someone born in Syria but who moved to Switzerland as a child and has little connection with his home country could be barred, while someone born in Switzerland who went to train with the Islamic State in Syria as an adult wouldn’t be automatically barred by the policy.

The judges said if Mr. Trump had wanted to single out countries as a diplomatic retaliation, that might have been acceptable.

Trump administration officials say they didn’t come up with the list of six countries, but instead used a list created by Congress and the Obama administration.

In their ruling, the judges said Mr. Trump undercut his case with his tweets last week defending his policy as a “travel ban” aimed at “certain dangerous countries.” The judges said that made clear Mr. Trump was singling out nations, rather than individuals.

The judges said that since Mr. Spicer, the White House spokesman, last week said the tweets amounted to official statements of policy, they are fair game for the court.

Mr. Spicer fired back, appearing to question the judges’ legal acumen.

“Any lawyer worth their salt 100 percent agrees the president’s fully within his rights,” Mr. Spicer said.