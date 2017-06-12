ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas airport will briefly close to allow for a $6.6 million construction project for runway, lighting and drainage improvements.

Rogers Executive Airport manager David Krutsch tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette (http://bit.ly/2rSV715 ) that the airport is scheduled to be closed for construction from June 23 through July 3.

Rogers Airport Commission member Gary Jackson says three construction crews will be working around the clock, weather permitting, to complete the work.

Jackson says private aircraft that use the airport will either remain during the construction or operate out of nearby airports, such as the Springdale Municipal Airport or the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

The manager of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, Kelly Johnson, previous airport closings haven’t been disruptive.

___

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com