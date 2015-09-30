Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Monday that she would be willing to cancel the August recess if that’s what it takes to get things done.

“We are about getting results, and we are focused. The House and the Senate and the White House are focused on results, and I’m willing to stay here if that’s what it means,” Ms. McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican and the chair of the House Republican Conference, said on MSNBC.

She also said President Trump’s testimony in the Russia case might put the media “brainwashing” to rest. The president said earlier that he would be open to testifying in the investigation.

“If the president is willing to do that, that’s great. It means he has nothing to hide,” she said. “I just feel like the media continues their drumbeat and really trying to brainwash America against some really good people rather than really focusing on the job that we’re doing to meet the needs of the American people.”