President Trump held the first meeting of his full Cabinet Monday, blaming Senate Democrats for delaying some of his nominees but vowing to “return power to the people.”

“We now have our Cabinet finally approved,” Mr. Trump said at the White House, surrounded by his full team of advisers. “We’re here to change Washington, return power to the people, and we’re here to give people a great shot at a great, great job.”

With reporters in the Cabinet room, Mr. Trump received brief status reports from all of his appointees and agency heads. Among them was embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said law enforcement officials around the nation are “so thrilled” at the support they’re receiving from the new administration.

“The response is fabulous around the country,” Mr. Sessions said.

“You’re right, Jeff, thank you very much,” Mr. Trump replied.

The president said his new team has made great progress in the first five months, despite unified opposition from congressional Democrats. He predicted the Senate would soon approve a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare without any help from Democrats.

“We will have zero backing from the Democrats,” Mr. Trump said. “If we had the greatest bill in the history of the world, we wouldn’t get one vote from the Democrats. That’s their game. They’re obstructionist, and that’s sad.”