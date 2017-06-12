President Trump recognized the first anniversary Monday of the deadly terror attack on the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, pledging in a tweet that America will “NEVER FORGET.”

“We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting. #OrlandoUnitedDay,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The shooting at Pulse, where a man who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group killed 49 people in Florida, was the deadliest mass shooting and the deadliest anti-gay violence in U.S. history.

Mr. Trump reached out to LGBT voters after the attack, making the case that he would better protect them from radical Islamic terrorists who condemn homosexuals to death. But he never garnered significant support, and LBGT leaders have actively opposed his presidency.

His tweet about the Pulse anniversary coincided with criticism from the LGBT community that Mr. Trump has failed to officially recognize June 2017 as Pride Month, despite celebrations this month in cities and states across the country in support of gay rights.

June has traditionally been designated Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York that are considered the birth of the modern LGBT movement.

Mr. Trump has already proclaimed June as National Homeownership Month, National Ocean Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month and National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.