President Trump will hold a rally next week in Iowa, his campaign announced Monday.

The campaign-style rally June 21 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will provide the president an opportunity to keep his base energized and build support for his agenda.

A previously planned rally last month in Iowa was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. The campaign had promised to rescheduled it.

Mr. Trump lost the 2016 Iowa Republican caucus but carried the state in the general election with 51 percent of the vote.