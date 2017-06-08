Ed Gillespie expressed optimism Monday that he will win the Republican Party’s nomination in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Mr. Gillespie said on “The John Fredericks Show” that although he’s the clear front-runner in Tuesday’s primary race, he’s not taking anything for granted.

“We’re just taking this campaign to every corner of the commonwealth,” he said. “I’m optimistic and feel like we have the wind at our back. I feel confident we’ll win the nomination, but I take nothing for granted.”

Mr. Gillespie also expressed confidence in the overall race, saying that he feels Virginia has a choice to make about what kind of state it wants to be.

“We’re either going to be the northern most Southeastern state or the southern most Northeastern state,” he said.

Mr. Gillespie faces two primary opponents on Tuesday, but is considered the overwhelming favorite. He previously ran a close race for Senate against Sen. Mark Warner in 2014, losing by less than 1 percent of the vote.