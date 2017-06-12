NEW YORK (AP) - The agency that operates the Long Island Rail Road has announced schedule changes in anticipation of summer construction work at Amtrak-managed Penn Station in New York City.

The changes include providing ferry service for some customers and a fleet of buses to carry affected rail riders into Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it needs to cut service by about 20 percent into and out of the station starting next month. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers also will be affected by Penn Station service changes.

Amtrak is performing maintenance work at the station following a spate of derailments, breakdowns and other service interruptions in recent months. Additional projects to address tunnel repairs and other issues will be performed later.

The pending work should end by September.

This story has been corrected to show that the agency is the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, not the Metropolitan Authority Transportation.