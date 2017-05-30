Ivanka Trump said Monday that she was not expecting this level of “viciousness” toward her father, President Trump, and his administration.

“It is hard, and there’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience,” Ms. Trump said on Fox News.

She did say that she wasn’t expecting the job to be easy, however, since the administration was trying to “change the status quo.”

“This isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to do big, bold things and we’re looking to change the status quo,” Ms. Trump said.

Ms. Trump, who serves as assistant to the president, said her husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves in the administration, “loves his job” and denied reports of warring with the president.

“He loves it. I mean talk about impact. You saw the results of so much of his hard work on display in Saudi Arabia and Israel, and subsequently in Rome,” she said. “There is a 24-hour news cycle that gets fed and encourage by salacious details, but at the end of the day, we’re focused on the work, and that’s very true for Jared. He’s just somebody who likes to gets things done.”

Ms. Trump also said her father felt “vindicated” by former FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony on Thursday.

“My father felt very vindicated in all the statements he’d been making, and he feels incredibly optimistic, but at the White House and throughout the administration, we were incredibly focused on the reason we went to Washington,” she said.