Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee will be held in open session, according to Justice Department and committee officials.

The hearing will give the attorney general the chance to publicly address questions about his recusal from the Russia probe that were raised last week during former FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony before the same committee.

After Mr. Sessions announced his intention to appear before the committee in a letter to lawmakers over the weekend, he requested the hearing be held in public and not behind closed doors.

DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Monday that Mr. Sessions requested the hearing be an open format because “he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The attorney general had been scheduled to testify Tuesday about the Justice Department’s budget before the House and Senate appropriations committees but decided instead to go before the intelligence committee, writing to lawmakers that he felt it was the most appropriate forum.

“In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” Mr. Sessions wrote.

The hearing will give lawmakers the chance to press Mr. Sessions on his role in Mr. Comey’s firing as well as his decision to recuse himself from the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties to members of President Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Comey’s testimony last week raised speculation about the reason for Mr. Sessions recusal from the probe, which is now being overseen by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The former FBI director said Mr. Trump had asked him during a private meeting to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but he said he declined to tell the attorney general about the uncomfortable one-on-one interactions because FBI officials expected Mr. Sessions to be recused from all Russia-related issues “for a variety of reasons.”

Mr. Comey told senators that there were reasons he couldn’t discuss in a nonclassified setting what officials believed made Mr. Sessions’ “continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic.”

Mr. Sessions, who was one of the first major Washington officeholders to support Mr. Trump on the campaign trail, has said his involvement in the campaign was the sole reason why he recused himself from the investigation.

Senators are also likely to have questions for Mr. Sessions about his decision to back the firing of Mr. Comey, when Mr. Trump has reportedly linked his decision to fire the former FBI director with his involvement in the Russia investigation.