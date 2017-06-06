Jeremy Maclin and the Baltimore Ravens agreed on a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Ravens and WR Jeremy Maclin agree to a two-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

Maclin had visited the Ravens on Wednesday after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2. Maclin was reportedly deciding between the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

Details on the contract were not disclosed in the press release.

The 29-year-old wideout should add depth to the Ravens receiving corps, which lost Steve Smith to retirement at the end of last season.

Maclin had a down year in an injury-plagued 2016, with only 44 catches for 536 yards. He spent two years with the Chiefs, posting 1,088 yards in 2015.

Maclin has also spent five years with the Philadelphia Eagles.