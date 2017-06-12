Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Trump, denied being the White House leaker on Monday.

“If I were a great leaker, I’d get much better press, don’t you think? Part of why I don’t is because I won’t divulge confidential information,” Ms. Conway said on Fox News.

A report surfaced over the weekend that Ms. Conway was talking to reporters at an election watch party at the British Embassy Thursday night about possible tapes between Mr. Trump and former FBI Director James B. Comey. And she was reportedly overheard trashing White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short asking rhetorically about what he does all day.

“Look, two things there, Marc Short is one of my best friends in the West Wing. He came to my wedding 16 years ago. He and Kristen are friends of ours, and our families are close. I don’t wonder what he does every day, I marvel at it,” she said.

“The other thing is I never divulge what the president told me. I never would. The president had said publicly that we’ll all find out. We have to wait and see if there are tapes. I repeated that and then converted to no comment,” Ms. Conway said.